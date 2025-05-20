DOF Scoops $480M in New Vessel Contracts with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured four long-term charter and service contracts with Petrobras for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, worth approximately $480 million.

As part of the new contracts, Skandi Iguaçu, one of the biggest AHTS vessels ever built in Brazil with over 350 mt bollard pull (BP) and large winch storage capacity has been contracted for four years with expected start in February 2026 in sequence with its current contract.

Furthermore, Skandi Angra (280 mt BP), Skandi Paraty (288 mt BP) and Skandi Urca (260 mt BP) have all been contracted for four years with expected start in January 2026 in sequence with their current contracts.

The scope for these three contracts includes work class ROVs rated to operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

“We are happy to announce these contract awards which build backlog into 2030 at solid terms. The contract awards demonstrate our operational pedigree and reinforce our position as a leading player within the high-end AHTS vessel segment in Brazil,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group.