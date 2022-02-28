DOF Subsea Charters Jones Act-compliant Offshore Vessel

Oslo-listed Subsea services company DOF Subsea has entered into an agreement with Otto Candies for the charter of the Jones Act compliant vessel Chloe Candies for a firm period of two years.

The deal follows on from the charter of the Ross Candies, DOF Subsea, a subsidiary of DOF ASA, said.

"The charter period commenced in May, with the intent to utilize the vessel to support operations for existing North American clients in the GOM," DOF Subsea added.

In addition, DOF's subsidiary DOF Rederi has sold the vessel Skandi Sotra vessel to an international buyer with delivery in first half of 2022. No further details were shared on the transaction.