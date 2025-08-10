Dominican Republic to Boost Cruise Tourism

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) has strengthened its partnership with the Dominican Republic to enhance cruise tourism.

During a series of high-level meetings between FCCA leadership and the Dominican Republic’s tourism and port authorities, both parties committed to a shared vision: to position the Dominican Republic as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean by delivering exceptional guest experiences, supporting local communities and driving sustainable growth.

The collaboration includes plans for improving the quality and consistency of shore excursions, integrating more locally made products and cultural experiences into the cruise offering, enhancing workforce training and addressing key port and operational improvements.

“This partnership goes far beyond cruise calls,” said Michele Paige, CEO of FCCA. “It’s about creating long-term opportunities for the people of the Dominican Republic. Together, we’re identifying actionable ways to improve the guest experience, increase economic benefits and support infrastructure development that will position the country as a regional leader.”

FCCA also emphasized the importance of cost containment to ensure continued growth, including competitive port pricing and sustainable tourism development strategies that will encourage more cruise lines to invest in long-term deployment.

“This alliance will help the Dominican Republic harness the full economic potential of cruise tourism,” added Paige. “By working hand-in-hand with the government, ports and private sector, we are building a model of collaboration that benefits everyone from cruise lines and passengers to local vendors and communities.”

The strengthened partnership forms part of the FCCA’s Strategic Partnership Program which works with destinations to identify needs, match opportunities and build long-term relationships between the cruise industry and local stakeholders.



