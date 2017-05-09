New Double Drum Bow Winch from JonRie

JonRie Marine Winches has launched its new Container Master Series “220” double drum bow winch, currently installed on the tug Independent, a new ASD for Marine Towing of Tampa.

The new winch is designed for a larger capacity rope. This concept has been used on the Panama Canal for many years as a redundant line tethered to the ship also acts as an escort bridle, making the tug more stable in prop wash during long escorts.

The twin drums also afford less loading on each rope under braking. Both drums feature JonRie’s constant tension systems. All winches on the tug feature independent drives for each drum and JonRie’s standard foot pedal for hands free operation. Also featured on each drum is JonRie’s side light with dimmer tension read out system. The tension meters also include and adjustable alarm pilot light so when a preset tension is selected, when exceeded will alarm the master of an overload. The winch has the capacity to spool 600’ of 9” hawser, 18 ton line pull and a line speed of 100 FPM.