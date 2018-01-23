MarTID Message from WMU President Dr. Doumbia-Henry

January 31, 2018, the deadline for the first global survey for the Maritime Training Insights Database (MarTID), is quickly approaching.

The mission of MarTID is to help ensure safe, efficient and sustainable maritime operations on clean oceans. It will do so by providing the maritime industry with objective and comprehensive data on how it manages and conducts training for shipboard competencies and the effects of drivers, such as technology, on this training.

So far, the MarTID team has received good input and we thank those of you in the maritime community who have already taken the survey. We invite all other vessel operators and maritime training facilities to complete this survey before the deadline.

Your doing so will help MarTID to develop an even more comprehensive dataset, the analysis of which will be of significant benefit to the global maritime community. Insights from the analysis is expected to enhance policy-setting, decision-making, benchmarking and operational optimization by industry operators and regulatory authorities at all levels. To take the survey, please follow the link www.martid.org/survey

The MarTID partners look forward to hearing from you and, even more, to sharing with you the results of our analyses of this first survey when it is completed. I wish to sincerely thank you in advance for joining with us to support this important endeavour to put in place this robust database, the MarTID.