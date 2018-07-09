Marine Link
Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Down Angle Gearbox Developed to the Next Level

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 9, 2018

Photo: REINTJES GmbH

Photo: REINTJES GmbH

The Down Angle gearbox series WVSA first exhibited by REINTJES in 2016 will be presented at this year’s SMM maritime trade fair as a “developed to the next level” product. The power train and gear specialist will display a ZWVSA 440 U HS06.

In close collaboration with customers REINTJES upgraded its Down Angle construction, which enables a horizontally installation of the diesel engine while the propeller shaft is sloped downwards, by adding even more customer specific details.

Therefore the product naming ZWVSA 440 U HS06 exactly stands for:

  • Z Zweigang (two speed gear) W Wende-Leichtgetriebe (reverse reduction gear in light weight design) V Achsversetzt (offset between input and output shaft) S für schnelle Schiffe (for fast vessels) A in Down-Angle-Ausführung (in Down Angle design)
  • 440 Achsabstand (center distance in mm)
  • U Antrieb und Abtrieb auf derselben Seite (input and output shaft on same side)
  • HS Hybrid System (Hybrid system included)
  • 06 60 kW E-Motor (60 kW electric motor)

These additional product details have already been installed in a real vessel. Furthermore the installation of the Fast Clutch 200 solution would be possible on this gearbox which enables fast shifting times in less than two seconds.

