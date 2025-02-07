DP World Marks Record 8.3% Growth in Container Handling for 2024

DP World’s ports and terminals handled a record 88.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, up 8.3% year-on-year, despite macroeconomic headwinds and concerns over the outlook for global trade.

The global logistics business, which now can handle over 100 million TEU across operations in 78 countries, benefitted from long-term infrastructure investment, contributing to strong growth and new services calling at its terminals.

While the Red Sea crisis posed a significant challenge to global shipping in 2024, causing delays and rerouting across major trade corridors, DP World’s record performance underscores the strength of its diversified worldwide portfolio and ability to navigate supply chain volatility, ensuring continued service for customers worldwide.

“During the last 10 years, we have invested more than $11 billion in world-class ports and logistics infrastructure to make trade flow. This record performance is further evidence that our long-term investment is providing the right services for our customers in the right places," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World.

Leading the way in terms of performance across the DP World portfolio was the Posorja terminal in Ecuador, on South America’s west coast, which posted a 87% uplift in volume to nearly 1 million TEUs driven by new services by Maersk calling at the port.

Double-digit growth was seen in San Antonio in Chile, Yarimca in Türkiye, Chennai in India, Callao in Peru, Antwerp in Belgium, and London Gateway in the UK. DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port also saw a 7% increase from 2023

At the same time, new ports and terminals added nearly 1 million TEUs to the total volume. This includes the new DP World- Evyap merger in Turkey, new operations at Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania, and the Belawan New Container Terminal in Indonesia.