Dredging: $47 Million Lined up for Beneficial Use in Port of Mobile

Three major projects related to long-term dredge material management at the Port of Mobile are moving forward in Congress.

In partnership with the Alabama Port Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) has been working over the last year to secure additional beneficial use opportunities related to the Port of Mobile’s ship channel deepening and widening project and ongoing ship channel maintenance.

These projects include an additional $47 million for USACE operations and maintenance of the Mobile Ship Channel, funding for a federal study to analyze sediment flows to ensure that dredge material is used beneficially, and language in the 2024 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) to ensure beneficial use of dredge material to protect Alabama’s natural resources.

“Alabama has been blessed with incredible natural resources, and we need to make sure we are utilizing them to strengthen our state and our future. Whether it’s sand to restore Dauphin Island or material for wetlands creation, it’s our responsibility to steward these resources and ensure their beneficial use at every opportunity. I’m proud to work with the Port of Mobile and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to enact critical legislation and strategic investments to ensure that the Port’s vital work can continue to provide important conservation benefits while supporting economic growth and good-paying jobs across all 67 of Alabama’s counties,” said Senator Britt.

The $47 million will be used for operations and maintenance of the federal channel, which funds the beneficial use of eligible material to improve infrastructure for navigation and recreation.

Additionally, Britt recently advanced $5 million to support the development of the Decatur Inland Intermodal facility, which will connect the Port of Mobile to North Alabama to better reach large, mid-American markets such as Nashville and Chicago.

“Senator Britt has always been a champion of the Port, and that work doesn’t stop in Mobile. The growth of the Port statewide, and our inland intermodal facilities in particular, are dependent on deeper water and keeping the Mobile Ship Channel open for business. We appreciate her leadership in ensuring that Port projects can move forward and benefit our entire state and its natural resources,” said Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John C. Driscoll.

This funding and authorizing language is in addition to ongoing beneficial use projects, including shoreline restoration at Dauphin Island, wetlands restoration at Deer River, and oyster restoration in Mobile Bay. The Port of Mobile has committed to using all eligible dredge material for beneficial use projects in and around Mobile Bay. Nationwide, the USACE is committed to placing 70% of usable material in beneficial projects by 2030.

The pending pieces of legislation have passed out of their respective committees and are awaiting approval by Congress.