DRIFT's Energy-Harvesting Vessel Concept Earns AIP

RINA awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to DRIFT Energy for a novel vessel concept designed not simply to transport cargo, but to generate and deliver clean energy at sea.

The AiP marks what DRIFT claimsis the first such class recognition for an energy-harvesting ship concept, advancing the UK startup’s plans to develop what it describes as the world’s first net-positive vessel.

Bath, England-based DRIFT Energy has developed a vessel design that uses deep-ocean wind resources to generate energy while underway. The concept combines hydro-kinetic turbines mounted beneath the hull with onboard electrolysis systems that convert generated electricity into green hydrogen for storage and later delivery ashore.

The design effectively turns the vessel into a mobile offshore renewable energy platform, with the added capability of transporting that stored energy to ports or remote demand centers.

From a vessel design perspective, the concept breaks with traditional ship classifications, requiring evaluation not just as a marine transport asset, but as an integrated energy generation and storage system.

RINA’s AiP indicates that, at least at the conceptual level, the design can meet safety expectations comparable to established marine standards while addressing the unique technical challenges associated with hydrogen production and storage at sea.

DRIFT says its proprietary AI-enabled routing platform, dubbed GOLDILOCKS, is central to the vessel’s commercial viability. The software is designed to identify and follow optimal weather systems, maximizing time spent in favorable wind conditions and improving the vessel’s renewable energy generation potential.

The company sees potential applications in markets where grid infrastructure is limited or unreliable, particularly for island nations, coastal communities, ports, and industrial users seeking alternative clean energy supply options.

DRIFT was founded in 2021 and is targeting launch of its first vessel in 2027. The company says it has an orderbook exceeding 30 vessels, though details on customers and vessel specifications have not been disclosed.



