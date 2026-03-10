Drone Strike Sparks Fire at ADNOC’s Ruwais Industrial Complex

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC has shut its Ruwais refinery, a source said on Tuesday, after a fire broke out at a facility within the complex following a drone strike, the latest disruption to energy infrastructure due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Abu Dhabi authorities were responding to a fire at the facility following a drone attack, the emirate's government media office said on Tuesday, adding there were no injuries. They did not identify the facility.

The complex is the site of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) facilities that can refine up to 922,000 barrels of oil per day and serves as the central hub for the emirate's downstream operations, including significant chemical, fertilizer, and industrial gas plants.

The refinery has been shut as a precautionary measure, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, adding all other operations at the complex were continuing normally.

ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi Media Office and the UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.





(Reuters - Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)