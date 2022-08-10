Drydocks World Inks Deal with Silverstream

Drydocks World-Dubai has signed an agreement with maritime technology company Silverstream Technologies to promote the use of air lubrication technology for the vessels that enter the shipyard each year.

Drydocks World-Dubai, a subsidiary of DP World, performs ship repair, conversion, new builds, rigs and MRO projects.

Air lubrication is an approved technology under the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for newbuilds, as well as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements, which come into effect in 2023.

The agreement with Silverstream will see Drydocks World-Dubai become an approved installation provider of Silverstream’s technology on a wide variety of retrofit projects which will support owners in meeting pressing efficiency regulations.

The partners will work together to promote the Silverstream System, while sharing knowledge on both the technical and commercial aspects of its installation procedures.