Dryships Adds Second Aframax Tanker

DryShips Inc, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced that it has taken delivery of the previously announced 115,666 deadweight tons Aframax tanker built in 2012, which will be employed in the spot market.

"Since the commencement of our acquisition program, in addition to the above, we have successfully taken delivery of a total of three vessels," the company said in a statement.

On May 10, 2017, one Kamsarmax drybulk vessel built in 2014 of 81,918 deadweight tons. On May 2, 2017, one Newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2014 of 205,855 deadweight tons. On April 27, 2017, one Aframax newbuilding tanker of 113,644 deadweight tons.

George Economou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are very excited to have taken delivery of four newly acquired vessels at historical low prices. DryShips continue to execute the plan to diversify its fleet and can now begin to generate cash flows with high quality operations and services to its charterers."