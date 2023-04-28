DSC Dredge Taps Dugan to Succeed Dolan as VP and CFO

Reserve, La. based DSC Dredge announced it has appointed Doy Dugan to succeed Kevin Dolan as vice president and chief financial officer.

Dugan is a CPA with an MBA and brings to the role more than 30 years of global financial and operational experience working for both public and private companies. Most recently he served as CFO at Diversified Well Logging and prior to that, he held the CFO position at Advanced Drilling Solutions and Spartan Offshore. Dugan began his career at Falcon Drilling Company, where he spent more than nine years in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility.

Dolan’s official retirement date is April 30, 2023. He remains active in his current role and is working to help the seamless transition of his successor.

Dolan has dedicated 15 years to DSC and during his time worked closely with President and CEO Bob Wetta as they developed DSC’s financial policies.

Dolan started his career in 1981, and after receiving a Master’s Degree in Economics from The Ohio State University went on to work in the treasury departments two Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining DSC, he served as VP & CFO at middle market companies in the power generation and telecommunications industries.

“I want to thank Kevin for his many years of service to DSC as VP & CFO and for the impact he has had on the company and indirectly all of our clients,” said Bob Wetta, president and CEO, DSC Dredge. “Kevin has driven a strategic vision for the company’s financial success, and as he embarks upon his retirement leaves DSC in a stronger position for future growth. We are all truly grateful for the time he has contributed to us and on behalf of my brother William Wetta and everyone at DSC we wish him all the best.

“We are also pleased to welcome Doy to the DSC team as our new vice president and chief financial officer. His impressive track record of financial leadership and strategic planning will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. We look forward to working alongside Doy to further strengthen our position as a leading global dredging company.”