DSME Orders GTT Tanks for MOL LNG Carrier Quartet

French engineering firm GTT an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new LNG carriers.

The LNG carriers will be built for the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

GTT will design the tanks of these four LNG carriers for navigation in cold temperatures, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship.

Each tank will be fitted with the GTT’s membrane containment system adapted to the extreme conditions of navigation in arctic waters. Deliveries of the vessels will be staggered during 2024.

GTT did not share the financial details of the deal.