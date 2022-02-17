DSME Taps GTT to Design Tanks for Maran's New LNG Carriers

French engineering firm GTT announced it has received an order from South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of the Greek shipowner Maran Gas Maritime.

As part of the order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.