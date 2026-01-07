Marine Link
DSTA, Korean Register Advance Verification and Validation for Autonomous Maritime Systems

January 7, 2026

(From left) Executive Vice President of KR, Mr Kim Daeheon and Director Naval Systems of DSTA, Mr Ong Li Koon. © DSTA

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Republic of Korea’s Korean Register (KR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-develop a framework to strengthen verification and validation (V&V) for perception and autonomy technologies used in Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs).

The agreement brings together DSTA’s expertise in systems engineering with KR’s leadership in maritime policy, certification and safety standards. Both organizations will jointly develop a V&V framework to assess AI-based perception algorithms and other core technologies that enable safe and reliable USV operations.

DSTA partnered with KR in recognition of its integrated approach encompassing policy, technology, and evaluation, as well as its technical expertise. Through the project, the two organizations will play complementary roles in promoting the international standardization of safety verification frameworks for autonomous maritime systems.

KR plans to leverage this project to further strengthen its role in the maritime AI certification domain and expand global partnerships. The outcomes of the joint research are expected to help shape international standards and regulatory discussions, contributing to the establishment of a trusted global framework for autonomous ship technologies.

