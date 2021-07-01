Dual-fuel LPG Carrier Delivered to Exmar

Belgium based shipping company Exmar has taken delivery of the newly built dual-fuel liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier Flanders Innovation from Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

The 88,000-cubic-meter-capacity very large gas carrier (VLGC) is the first of two ordered by Exmar and is said to be the largest dual-fuel LPG carrier in the world.

The innovative vessel, capable of running on LPG fuel, is is expected to slash operational emissions by 38% compared to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) reference lines for VLGCs, Exmar said.

Francis Mottrie, Exmar CEO, said, “We are proud to show the world where we stand as EXMAR when it comes to innovation, safety, sustainability and teamwork. Successfully completing a project of this size under current challenging circumstances is a testimony to our crew’s perseverance.”

Flanders Innovation will operate on five-year charter with Norwegian energy company Equinor and is financed through a sale-lease-back scheme with the Japanese shipping group Doun Kisen as will be the case with her sister vessel, delivering later this summer.