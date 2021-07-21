Dutch Dredging Giants to Deepen Approach Channel to UK Harbor. Deal Valued at $165M

Dutch marine and offshore contractor Van Oord has, together with its compatriot Boskalis, secured a contract for deepening of the approach channel and inner harbor at the Harwich Haven in the UK, allowing access to large container ships.

The contract valued around 140 million euros ($165 million) and split 50/50 between Van Oord and Boskalis has been awarded by Harwich Haven Authority.

The project entails the deepening of the approach channel and inner harbor from minus 14.5 to minus 16 meters to allow unimpeded access of the latest generation container vessels to Harwich Haven and the Port of Felixstowe.

A total of 15 million cubic meters of silt, sand, and clay will be dredged by a jumbo trailing suction hopper dredger and a large backhoe dredger.

The dredged material will be deposited in a designated area offshore. Specialist equipment will be deployed to remove large boulders from the seabed, Van Oord said

The dredging activities will start immediately with a project duration of a maximum of two years.

"The consortium of Van Oord and Boskalis will reduce its CO2 emissions significantly on this project by using sustainable biofuel," Van Oord added.