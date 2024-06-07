Dutch Dredging Orders Hopper Dredge from Royal IHC

Royal IHC announced it has won a contract from Baggerbedrijf de Boer - Dutch Dredging BV for the design and construction of a custom-built trailing suction hopper dredger with a hopper capacity of 2,300 m3.

The Dutch shipbuilder noted it has already built four custom-built vessels for Dutch Dredging, and the new trailing suction hopper dredger will be an upgrade of the Lesse, delivered by Royal IHC to Dutch Dredging in 2019. The new hopper dredge will meet the latest IMO Tier III - Euro Stage V environmental regulations.

Kees van de Graaf jr., director of Dutch Dredging, said, “The Lesse is an ideal vessel for maintenance dredging. Thanks to its shallow draught in combination with state-of-the-art dredging technology, our professional crew can dredge optimally. This allows us to work reliably and be very competitive.”

“It is a textbook example of the best of both worlds coming together,” said Derk te Bokkel, CEO of Royal IHC. “Dutch Dredging's operational experience with the LESSE and Royal IHC's technical expertise formed the basis for design improvements and resulted in a successful upgrade of the LESSE.”