Dutra Group Orders New Hopper Dredge from Eastern Shipbuilding Group

The Dutra Group, a California-based heavy civil marine contractor, has issued a notice to proceed to Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) for the construction of a 10,464 cubic yard trailing suction hopper dredge, named Adele.

The ship will be constructed at ESG's Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities. Delivery is scheduled for late 2028.

The Adele will join The Dutra Group’s 9,870 cubic yard trailing suction hopper dredge Stuyvesant serving our nation’s essential waterways.

The newbuild will be based on Royal IHC’s Beagle design. The IHC Beagle Mk2 is a twin screw trailing suction hopper dredge with a maximum hopper capacity of 10,464 yd3.

The hopper, with a total digging depth of 90 FT, has a V-shaped cross section and is provided with a single row of bottom doors, which is ideal for quick offloading of dredged material.

The design also incorporates a bow connection for high efficiency material pump off to service the shoreline and wetland material placement market. The hull shape is optimized with a bulbous bow to reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency.

“We are proud to partner with the Dutra Group on this exciting new project that will substantially enhance their operations.

“As the most experienced builder of dredges in the U.S., including the highly anticipated MCHD for the U.S. Army Corps, we are confident that we will deliver an exceptional vessel that will meet Dutra’s customer’s unique needs,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

“This major investment continues The Dutra Group’s recapitalization efforts and focuses our resources on Dutra’s commitment to supporting America’s Jones Act fleet, our U.S. shipyards, and our nation’s maritime and economic security needs.

“The Adele will be American-owned, American-built, American flagged, and most importantly, American crewed,” added Bill T. Dutra, founder and Chairman of The Dutra Group.

The accommodation deckhouse and wheelhouse are situated on the fore ship. The wheelhouse has separate consoles for navigation and dredging, each positioned such that both the helmsman and the dredge master have excellent views of their respective operations.

The intuitive hopper control chair is ergonomically shaped with the control and presentation of the dredging equipment around the dredge master at close hand, providing optimal control over all dredge processes.

The dredge has one engine room in the aft of the vessel. The dredge pumps are in a separate pump room and are driven by the main diesel engines through a reduction gearbox.