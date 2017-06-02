Marine Link
Friday, June 2, 2017

General Dynamics Wins US Navy Training Contract

June 2, 2017

U.S. Navy to update curriculum and training-related programs for surface force operations and combat systems globally.
 
General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, was awarded the Training Services for the Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. The single-award contract has a potential value of approximately $244 million for a one-year base period with four option years.
 
General Dynamics will provide training and training-related program support services, from curriculum development to advanced warfare training across the CSCS domain, which includes their 15 learning sites and detachments and International Programs. 
 
“As a leader in mission-critical training support, General Dynamics is well positioned to help enhance the CSCS mission to deliver surface ship combat systems training to achieve surface warfare superiority,” said Rich Farinacci, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology’s Professional Services and Training Solutions sector. “The company will provide the Navy with educational curriculum and training support services that will strengthen the Navy's overall fleet operations.”
 
Since 2012, General Dynamics has provided CSCS with domain training and tactical warfare support. The company is a trusted partner in supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies as a primary source of training, network and system engineering, installation, maintenance and logistical services.
 
