Echandia to Deliver Battery System for India’s First Fully Electric Tugboat

Echandia has been selected to supply the battery system for India’s first fully electric tug, to be deployed at Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla Port) as part of the Government of India’s Green Tug Transition Program. The vessel will be equipped with a 4.4 MWh Echandia battery system, enabling zero-emission operation at one of India’s most important port hubs.

The battery system is designed for a 15-year lifetime, matching the full duration of the operational agreement between Ripley Group and the Deendayal Port Authority. After winning the charter tender, Ripley Group appointed Kongsberg Maritime as system integrator. Echandia was selected through a competitive tender to supply the battery system.

Delivery of the system is scheduled for Q3 2026.

The fully electric tug is the first vessel in a program that will include 16 more by 2027. Beyond this, approximately 150 new electric tugs are planned, with the goal of reaching 400 new vessels by 2040.