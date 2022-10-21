Echandia Names Hellström as New CEO

Maritime battery and fuel-cell systems company Echandia said it has appointed Fredrik Hellström as itsnew CEO.

Hellström joined Echandia as Deputy CEO in 2021. He has more than 10 years’ experience from leadership in naval design and large-scale project management, and he holds a PhD in Fluid Mechanics and a MSc in Naval Architecture.

“I feel honored to be appointed as CEO of the company Magnus Eriksson founded and successfully led for many years. Echandia today has a world leading position in the development of advanced battery and fuel-cell systems for maritime and industrial applications. My focus will be on building a solid growing business and broaden our product portfolio together with our world class team,” Hellström said.

Current CEO and founder Magnus Eriksson takes on the position as Chief Strategy Officer and will focus on the development of Echandia's product portfolio and technology IP, and thereby further strengthen the company's long-term competitiveness. The change takes place with immediate effect.

“The world's largest fleet of electric ferries in Kochi, India, is equipped with our energy solutions, and so are the award-winning Copenhagen commuter-ferries. The major global shipyard Damen Shipyard in the Netherlands is a big customer. The CEO shift will increase our capacity – and thus, the ability to take Echandia to the next level,” Eriksson said.