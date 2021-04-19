Ecochlor Launches EcoOne Filterless BWMS

U.S.-based Ecochlor has launched its new EcoOne filterless ballast water management system (BWMS).

“By eliminating the filter, we have taken simplicity and reliability in ballasting operations to the maximum level. Whilst, at the same time, we have maintained the original Ecochlor BWMS’ high performance and service that customers expect from us,” said VP of business development, Andrew Marshall.

“Comprehensive R&D and rigorous compliance testing of EcoOne, along with a strong company philosophy focused on ‘engineering for reliability’, assures customers that every one of our products holds up to our strict ease of use and durability standards. Our powerful ClO2 treatment technology has been tested extensively to ensure that it works effectively as a single pass treatment under all operating conditions with no neutralization or retreatment prior to discharge. Plus, there are no problematic TRO sensors, electrodes or complex power supplies in either the new EcoOne systems or the Ecochlor BWMS.”

According to Ecochlor, having three systems to choose from helps the shipowner have more control in selecting the mode of BWMS operation that is best suited for their vessel. The company now offers Ecochlor BWMS (Filtration & ClO2), the new EcoOne BWMS (ClO2 alone) and new EcoOne Hybrid BWMS (Dual mode filtration & ClO2 or ClO2 alone).

The EcoOne BWMS recently completed extensive land-based testing, demonstrating compliance with the most recent, stringent USCG and IMO BWMS Code standards. Real-world shipboard testing is ongoing aboard an Aframax and a very large crude carrier (VLCC) and is expected to be completed in May 2021.

As the leader of Ecochlor, Steve Candito, CEO, has implemented a number of new advances in the company over the past few years beyond EcoOne including improving the efficiency of the manufacturing processes and the expansion of Ecochlor as a “Green Marine” platform in collaboration with other innovative maritime environmental business providers.

Candito said, “EcoOne and EcoOne Hybrid represent what a first class BWMS manufacturer can do when it listens to its customers, then shows a little initiative and a lot of innovation.

“We developed the new systems in direct response to concerns expressed by shipowners about how existing ballast water treatment processes are inflexible and may not be suitable for all vessels under all circumstances. Our newest BWMSs offer more options to the shipowner, allowing them to make informed decisions for the BWMS requirements for each of their vessels, all without sacrificing the reliability and ’best in class’ service and support that Ecochlor is known for throughout the industry.

“With an eye to the future, Ecochlor will continue to evolve and develop our core BWMS products as well as increase company growth through other environmentally and regulatory compliance focused products and services. We look forward to bringing many more of these exciting new products and services to you soon,” Candito said.