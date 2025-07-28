Econowind Receives Repeat Order From Terntank for Hybrid Tankers

Econowind has received a repeat order from Terntank for the installation of eight VentoFoil units on two additional methanol-ready hybrid tankers. Following the initial order in May 2023 for three newbuilds, this brings the total to five vessels and 20 VentoFoils, with each ship fitted with four 16-meter wind wings.

The first vessel, Tern Vik, was delivered in April 2025 by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou). The entire series is equipped with Kongsberg’s energy and propulsion management system. Under the K-Sail concept, wind can take the lead when conditions are favorable. Combined with battery packs and dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol or diesel, the vessels are designed for zero-emission operations and fully aligned with the IMO 2050 targets.

Terntank operates in the Nordic region and focuses on the transport of sustainable fuels. Its newbuilds are among the most environmentally advanced in the market. Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion is a key element of the design. The VentoFoils are lightweight, foldable for safe and efficient port operations, and fully ATEX-certified to meet tanker safety requirements.

This repeat order follows strong performance results from the first installations, demonstrating the contribution of Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion to fuel savings and emission reductions.

Econowind’s engineering team has worked closely with Terntank and Kongsberg to ensure seamless integration of the VentoFoils into the vessel’s overall energy system. The collaborative approach allows real-time optimisation of power sources, where wind, batteries, and fuel-based engines work together to minimise emissions and maximise efficiency.