EDF Charters Fourth LNG Carrier from NYK

NYK-affiliated company France LNG Shipping has secured a long-term charter contract for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with EDF LNG Shipping SAS.

The newly built LNG carrier is scheduled for delivery in 2025 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. This is the fourth NYK vessel on a long-term time-charter contract with the EDF Group.

The newly built LNG carrier will be propelled by a WinGD-built, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine.

The carrier will also feature an Air Liquide–manufactured*** Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system that can tap surplus boil-off gas. Manufactured by GTT, the 174,000-cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank will be made of advanced insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate.

Commenting on the signing of the fourth long-term time-charter contract with the EDF Group, NYK executive officer Hironobu Watanabe said:

"We are very pleased to have signed another long-term charter contract for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with EDF LNG Shipping SAS. This conclusion is of great significance for further promoting the NYK Group's ESG management.

"We will continue to provide EDF with stable LNG transportation services under our strong partnership, contributing to energy transitions around the world.”

France LNG Shipping is a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG.

LNG carrier specs:

Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters

Length overall: about 297 meters

Breadth: about 46.4 meters

Gross tonnage: about 118,300 tons

Main engine: X-DF diesel engine

Speed: 19.5 knots

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Delivery year: 2025

Flag: France