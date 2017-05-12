Marine Link
Friday, May 12, 2017

IMO Catalyst for More Efficient Ships

May 12, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 "International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations will be a driver and catalyst for a generation of new, more efficient ships" said Stefan Micallef, Director of the Marine Environment Division at IMO, as he concluded his remarks at the 2017Propulsion and Emissions conference, Hamburg, Germany (10-11 May). 

 
The ‘Future proofing your fleet’ event discussed challenging issues of complying with environmental regulations and the associated costs.
 
In his keynote address, Micallef also touched upon key IMO issues such as CO2 emissions reduction policies, noting the successful introduction of the EEDI, which is forecast to cut CO2 emissions by 1.3 gigatonnes, or 3.6% of total global emissions, by 2050. 
 
The 2020 global sulphur limit, agreed last year, was a landmark step, Micallef said, but ultimately, "we need a pioneering spirit to navigate the waters ahead".
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News