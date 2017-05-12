IMO Catalyst for More Efficient Ships

"International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations will be a driver and catalyst for a generation of new, more efficient ships" said Stefan Micallef, Director of the Marine Environment Division at IMO, as he concluded his remarks at the 2017Propulsion and Emissions conference, Hamburg, Germany (10-11 May).

The ‘Future proofing your fleet’ event discussed challenging issues of complying with environmental regulations and the associated costs.

In his keynote address, Micallef also touched upon key IMO issues such as CO2 emissions reduction policies, noting the successful introduction of the EEDI, which is forecast to cut CO2 emissions by 1.3 gigatonnes, or 3.6% of total global emissions, by 2050.

The 2020 global sulphur limit, agreed last year, was a landmark step, Micallef said, but ultimately, "we need a pioneering spirit to navigate the waters ahead".