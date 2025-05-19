Egypt Declares Seven People Dead From Capsized Tourist Boat in November

Egypt has officially declared seven missing people, including five foreigners, dead after a tourist boat capsized off Egypt’s Red Sea coast in November.

A decree published in the official gazette on Sunday by the country's prime minister deemed two British and two Polish tourists, along with a German person and two Egyptians dead.

The boat, the Sea Story, capsized in November near the Sataya Reef while carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew on a multi-day diving trip. It was struck by high waves and sank in five to seven minutes. Four bodies were recovered at the time.

Officials said the boat had passed its last safety inspection eight months earlier with no technical issues reported.

Owned by an Egyptian national, the vessel was 34 meters long and had received a one-year safety certificate from the Maritime Safety Authority. The incident was blamed on high waves during rough weather conditions.

The Sea Story was the second boat to sink in the area last year. A vessel suffered severe damage from strong waves in June, though no casualties were reported.

Earlier this year, a viewing submarine sank off the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, killing six Russian tourists.

The Red Sea, renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, is a major hub for Egypt's tourism industry, which plays a critical role in the country's economy.

(Reuters/Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din)