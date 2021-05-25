Eighth and Final Combination Carrier Delivered to KCC

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) on Tuesday took delivery of Balzani, its eighth and final vessel in a series of CLEANBU combination carriers from New Yangzi Shipyard in China.

The vessel is scheduled to load its first cargo of clean petroleum products in early July.

The CLEANBUs are unique vessels both in terms of design and their operational and technical efficiency. These vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping, KCC said.

With the delivery of the MV Balzani, KCC will operate a fleet of 17 combination carriers.