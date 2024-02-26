Eighth 24,188 TEU Ship Joins OOCL's Fleet

Hong Kong based ocean carrier Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) announced it has taken delivery of its eighth 24,188 TEU containership, OOCL Abu Dhabi.

The vessel is the fourth in a series of six 24,188 TEU newbuilds to be delivered to OOCL by the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) shipyard in China. The ultra large containership is 400 meters long and 61.3 meters wide.

OOCL Abu Dhabi was officially named during a ceremony at the shipyard on February 25. The ship is registered in Hong Kong.

Junguang Xiao, Group Legal Advisor and Director of OOCL, said, “With the continuous delivery of new vessels, more and more ships carrying the plum blossom logo of OOCL are sailing on the sea, marking the continued upgrading of the fleet structure of OOCL and the group. Looking ahead, we will continue to bring better and greener integrated end-to-end logistics services to our customers.”

OOCL took delivery of six 24,188 TEU vessels in 2023, including its first, OOCL Spain, delivered from China's Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) in February. OOCL Abu Dhabi is the second 24,000+ TEU box ship delivered to OOCL in 2024, following OOCL Valencia delivered in January from NACKS.