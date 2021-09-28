Elcome Expands Distribution for Koden Electronics

Elcome International on Tuesday announced that its Sri Lanka office, International Marine Services, has become an authorized sales and service provider of Koden Electronics products.

Dubai-based Elcome, which has been a Koden distributor in UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and India for more than 30 years, is now also providing field service and onboard support for Koden products from its Sri Lanka office inside the Port of Colombo.

Headquartered in Japan, Koden offers a broad-based marine electronics product line including IMO-compliant and non-IMO radars, GPS, echosounders, chart plotters, sonars and AIS transceivers for offshore support vessels, towboats, fishing boats and other commercial vessels.

Elcome’s Sri Lanka office was opened in 2014. It is staffed with factory-trained technicians and fully stocked with spare parts for ready access. The Elcome facility is located inside the Port of Colombo and supports a wide range of commercial and defense projects.