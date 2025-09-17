Electric Foiling Technology on Display in London

Earlier this year, the Port of Tyne became the first port in the UK to invest in a fully electric foiling pilot boat, designed and built by Belfast-based Artemis Technologies.

This week, the Artemis eFoiler® technology, which will be powering the pilot boat that is set to join the Port of Tyne’s fleet in 2026, has taken to the River Thames onboard the Artemis EF-12 Workboat for an international showcase set against the backdrop of Tower Bridge.

Using advanced hydrofoiling technology to lift its hull above the water, it delivers significant energy savings, enhanced stability and a step change in the ride comfort of pilots and vessel crews. The zero operational emission electric foiling pilot vessel on course for Tyne is helping the port to deliver on its journey to become net zero.

Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies, said: “Decarbonising pilot operations is critical to achieving wider maritime net-zero ambitions. Showcasing the Artemis eFoiler® technology in action in London together with the Port of Tyne demonstrates the practical, zero-emission solutions that will set a new standard for the industry, but also the power of partnerships in accelerating the sector’s transition to net zero.”