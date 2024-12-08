Electric Hydrofoiling Boat Ready for Auckland Tourist Experience

The battery-electric hydrofoiling boat VS-9 has officially joined the fleet of Fullers360, New Zealand’s largest ferry operator.

Designed and built by Vessev, the vessel is nine meters long, can transport passengers at a service speed of 25 knots and has a range of up to 50 nautical miles (57 miles / 92 kilometers).

Throughout sea trials, the VS-9 exceeded performance expectations in waves of up to one meter. The propulsion system uses approximately 55kW while cruising at 25 knots – the equivalent of just over 70HP. This is unheard of for a nine-meter vessel with a full standing height cabin, says Vessev.

The vessel has been certified by Maritime New Zealand and many elements are designed to international DNV standards.

Eric Laakmann, CEO of Vessev, commented: “Fullers360 is the first major ferry operator in the world to incorporate a certified electric hydrofoiling tourism vessel into its fleet. That is an incredible achievement for the team at Vessev, Fullers360 and for New Zealand innovation as a whole. We’re so excited for the new year when passengers will be able to share in this experience.”

Passengers can choose between an Electric Hydrofoil Experience or a private charter. The Experience involves a 40-minute journey, starting at Auckland’s Viaduct Marina, where guests will experience foiling above the water while enjoying panoramic views of Auckland’s iconic skyline, the Harbour Bridge, and the stunning waters of the Hauraki Gulf. While onboard, New Zealand’s world-leading innovation will be showcased in an intimate setting.

While this will be the first electric hydrofoiling tourism vessel to be commercialised by a major private operator, it is just the start of a once-in-a-generation transition to sustainable marine transport with 100-seater versions in development.

“Ten years from now - every major body of water will have electric hydrofoiling vessels operating and delivering entirely new services and experiences. This is just the start,” says Laakmann.





