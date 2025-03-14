Electric Tugboat Passes Sea Trials

The first electric tugboat in Latin America, which will operate in Chile thanks to an agreement between Enap and SAAM Towage, continues to advance with the latest sea trials and bollard pull testing at the shipyard vicinity in Tuzla Bay, Istanbul.

This process inspects compliance with technical specifications and verifies the static behavior and performance of the different systems installed, thus guaranteeing safe operations.

The tug, which will operate for Enap, is scheduled to arrive in Chile in the first half of 2025. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd and built at Sanmar Shipyards in Türkiye, the vessel will operate in Puerto Chacabuco, in the Aysén Region, providing berthing and unberthing services. Measuring 25 meters long and 13 meters wide (beam), the tug boasts maximum bollard pull of over 70 metric tons.