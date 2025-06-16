Marine Link
Monday, June 16, 2025

Electronic Interference Jams Ship Comms in Gulf and Strait of Hormuz

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 16, 2025

Copyright shmai/AdobeStock

Copyright shmai/AdobeStock

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received multiple reports of increasing electronic interference in the waters of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that the interference is significantly impacting vessels' positional reporting through automated systems.

The warning coincides with heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with Israel continuing to strike targets inside Iran and Tehran launching missile attacks on Israeli territory.

UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and to report incidents of electronic interference.

(Reuters)


Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Challenges to Lifecycle Design with Greener Solutions

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week