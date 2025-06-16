Electronic Interference Jams Ship Comms in Gulf and Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received multiple reports of increasing electronic interference in the waters of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.



It added that the interference is significantly impacting vessels' positional reporting through automated systems.



The warning coincides with heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with Israel continuing to strike targets inside Iran and Tehran launching missile attacks on Israeli territory.



UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and to report incidents of electronic interference.



(Reuters)





