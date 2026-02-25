Everllence and Vale Sign Ethanol Cooperation Agreement

Everllence and Vale – one of the world’s leading producers of iron ore, copper and nickel, and one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil – have signed a cooperation agreement regarding the development of ethanol as a marine fuel.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will develop an advanced ethanol-powered engine – based on the Everllence B&W ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) platform – designed to provide a sustainable and viable alternative to conventional fossil-fuel engines.

The initiative aims to deliver a solution that combines environmental responsibility with market competitiveness by utilising ethanol’s unique properties. These include life-cycle neutrality, reducing carbon emissions compared to fossil fuels. Nor does ethanol contain any sulphur and has very low toxicity, while being biodegradable and water-soluble. Finally, it is liquid at ambient temperatures and pressures, enabling usage of standardised handling procedures during bunkering and on-board handling, simplifying these time-consuming operations.

Previously, Everllence has announced the successful running on ethanol – at all load points – of a 90-bore, two-stroke ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) engine in Japan and the successful running on ethanol – at all load points – of a four-stroke 21/31 dual-fuel GenSet at company test facilities in Denmark.



