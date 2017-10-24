UK Electronic Solutions Inks Deal with Dalby Offshore

UK Electronic Solutions, (part of the NSSLGlobal group), said it has signed a contract with Dalby Offshore to install its motion and impact monitoring system, Oceanic Dynamics, on an additional three crew transfer vessels (CTVs). This follows a successful trial of the system on board Dalby Offshore’s largest CTV, the Dalby Ouse.

Dalby Offshore’s 10-strong fleet primarily supports offshore wind farms, working with companies such as VBMS, SSE Dong Energy, Siemens and RWE Statoil, to move equipment and engineering crews as required.



At 26 meters long, the Dalby Ouse catamaran is not only the largest CTV in Dalby’s fleet, it also has the largest engines and waterjets of any CTV in the U.K. Oceanic Dynamics, with its sophisticated motion, impact, docking and telemetry auditing, has allowed Dalby Offshore to justify deployment of this large vessel alongside even highly impact-sensitive wind farm equipment. This has allowed the company to pass on significant economies of scale to its customers. The ability to carry a wider range of equipment and cargo also means that the Dalby Ouse can be deployed more flexibly and rapidly for a wider range of usage scenarios.



In order to use such a vessel Dalby Offshore must closely monitor and report on various aspects of operation, including wave heights, impact forces, etc., to assure customers of the safety of sensitive wind farm assets during docking procedures. Oceanic Dynamics allows Dalby Offshore to monitor and report on impact, fuel efficiency, engine data, route information and the dynamic stability of the vessel within the water. It also allows for the monitoring and recording of crew transfers at all times via an HD CCTV system.