Enap, SAAM Launch Latin America's First Electric Tug

At the Sanmar shipyard, located in Tuzla Bay, Istanbul, Latin American's first electric tug was launched.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Chile per the service agreement signed in January this year between Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (Enap) and SAAM. This advance reaffirms both companies’ commitment to the energy transition, since the tug's electric propulsion structure does not emit greenhouse gases and reduces environmental and underwater noise.

After this first launch stage, the next step is the sea trials to inspect and verify its static behavior and operating performance.

The electric tug's arrival in our country is scheduled for the first half of 2025. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd and built at the Sanmar shipyard, the vessel will operate in Puerto Chacabuco, in the Aysén Region, providing berthing and unberthing services. Measuring 25 meters long and 13 meters wide (beam), the tug boasts a maximum bollard pull of over 70 metric tons.

Enap's Corporate Supply Chain Manager, Mauricio Naveas, commented that “this project is relevant for our company not only because it will allow us to meet the service needs of Puerto Chacabuco, but also because it is a step forward in reducing both carbon emissions and environmental and underwater noise in our logistics chain, an effort that is in line with having increasingly sustainable processes”.

According to SAAM Towage's Sustainability and Development Manager, Pablo Cáceres, "This is a key milestone to ensure that the tug operates to the highest safety standards in the subsequent phases of its development. This vessel is the third in our electric fleet, which marks a decisive step into the future with increasingly sustainable operations. At Chacabuco we will be reducing CO2 emissions by 100% compared to current operations," he added.

The tug will be engaged in sea trials until just before setting out for Chile.