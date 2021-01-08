Encore Dredging Partners Acquires Inland Dredging Company

Newly formed dredging and marine infrastructure services firm Encore Dredging Partners, LLC. (EDP) said it has acquired Inland Dredging Company, LLC for an undisclosed purchase price.

EDP said it completed the transaction with support from its sole financial sponsor, Austin, Texas-based private equity firm AV Capital. League City, Texas-based EDP is a mid-sized cutter suction and mechanical dredging services provider focused on navigable waterways throughout the U.S.

For 24 years, Dyersburg, Tenn.-headquartered Inland has provided dredging services throughout the Central U.S. river system and the Gulf Coast areas of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. Inland’s main services include maintenance and deepening dredging, beach nourishment, coastal restoration, marsh creation and island restoration and protection. Inland operates a fleet of three 24” cutter suction dredges.

“The acquisition of Inland represents an important step in the execution of our growth strategy for EDP and serves as a platform for continued client success,” said Dwayne Breaux, EDP’s chief executive officer. “Inland has a solid history of delivering high quality projects across the South and Southeastern United States. We are honored to be partnering with the outstanding Inland team to build upon their historical successes, enhance our capabilities, and expand our geographic footprint.”

Inland’s existing management team will remain in place under the leadership of EDP and support of AV Capital.

Greg Ford, Inland’s president, said, “EDP’s management team has extensive dredging and marine infrastructure services experience that will be additive to our team moving forward.”