Tuesday, January 16, 2018

MV Werften Cuts First Steel for Crystal Endeavor

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 15, 2018

  • Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay pushes the button to start the first steel cut (Photo: MV Werften)
  • Visualization of the expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor (Image: MV Werften)
  • From left to right: Tom Wolber, Crystal President and CEO; MV WERFTEN CEO, Jarmo Laakso; and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Economics Minister, Harry Glawe (Photo: MV Werften)
  • Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay during his speech (Photo: MV Werften)
Shipbuilder MV Werften said it has begun building Crystal’s new luxury expedition yacht, Crystal Endeavor, with first steel cut on January 15 at its shipyard in Stralsun, Germany.

 
Set to debut in 2020, Crystal Endeavor will be Crystal’s largest and most spacious purpose-built Polar Class ship featuring all-suite, butler-serviced accommodations, and adventure in polar regions and other remote destinations.
 
Employees and guests watched as the flame cutter was launched by Genting Hong Kong Chairman and CEO, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay; Crystal President and CEO, Tom Wolber; Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Economics Minister, Harry Glawe; and Stralsund Mayor, Dr. Alexander Badrow.
 
“A highlight is our investment of over 20 million euros in new equipment so that the Stralsund shipyard will be able to build cruise ships efficiently in the future,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Genting Hong Kong Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to this innovative expedition yacht with great anticipation in the Stralsund shipyard.”
 
“The Crystal Endeavor is a truly exceptional ship. We are proud to be able to implement this project and are particularly pleased to, once again, be starting shipbuilding activities in the Stralsund shipyard, creating hundreds of new jobs,” said Jarmo Laakso, CEO of MV Werften.
 
"With the first steel cutting in Stralsund, MV Werften successfully continues the course it has forged in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The further development of shipbuilding in the state will be the next stage of this company. Every newly built ship helps to safeguard the region's future. Important industrial jobs are being created in Western Pomerania," said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Economics Minister, Harry Glawe.
