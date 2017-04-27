Maritime Educators on Energy-Efficient Ship Operation

Maritime educators from Panama and Jamaica are taking part in an International Maritime Organization (IMO) training workshop to introduce the topic of energy-efficient ship operation into their teaching curriculums.

The workshop, taking place in Panama City, Panama (25-26 April) was developed under the Organization’s GloMEEP project and supports maritime training institutes to deliver the IMO Model Course 4.05 to seafarers.

The course consists of lectures, interactive exercises and videos to enhance the learning experience for crews being trained in the two countries, and, thereby, to help them contribute to reducing fuel consumption on ships and cutting associated greenhouse gas emissions.