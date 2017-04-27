Marine Link
Friday, April 28, 2017

Maritime Educators on Energy-Efficient Ship Operation

April 27, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization

Photo: International Maritime Organization

 Maritime educators from Panama and Jamaica are taking part in an International Maritime Organization (IMO) training workshop to introduce the topic of energy-efficient ship operation into their teaching curriculums. 

 
The workshop, taking place in Panama City, Panama (25-26 April) was developed under the Organization’s GloMEEP project and supports maritime training institutes to deliver the IMO Model Course 4.05 to seafarers.
 
The course consists of lectures, interactive exercises and videos to enhance the learning experience for crews being trained in the two countries, and, thereby, to help them contribute to reducing fuel consumption on ships and cutting associated greenhouse gas emissions.
 
In total, 30 participants from across Panamanian and Jamaican maritime universities, shipping colleges and institutes are attending. The event is hosted by the Panama Maritime Authority and carried out by a team of IMO consultants.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News