Teaching Energy-Efficient Ship Operation in Argentina

Maritime training institutions in Argentina are the latest to benefit from International Maritime Organization (IMO) work to help introduce the topic of energy-efficient ship operation into teaching curriculums.

A workshop, taking place in Buenos Aires (2-3 November) under the Organization’s GloMEEP project is supporting maritime training institutes to deliver the IMO Model Course 4.05 to seafarers.

The course consists of a series of lectures, interactive exercises and videos to enhance the learning experience and ensure there are properly trained crews who can contribute to efficient shipping.

The Buenos Aires workshop, hosted and organized by the Prefectura Naval Argentina, is the most recent in a series of GloMEEP events that has seen the training delivered in various countries, including Georgia, South Africa, Malaysia and the Philippines.

This on-going work supports IMO’s environmental protection goals by spreading industry best practices that can reduce fuel consumption from ships and associated greenhouse gas emissions.