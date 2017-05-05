GRSE to Build MTU Engines in India

agreement between Rolls Royce and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) will see final assembly of MTU Series 4000 engines in India.

Under the terms of the deal, the 12V and 16V 4000 M90 type engines will be assembled in GRSE’s Diesel Engine Plant in Ranchi, while an option for the future local production of parts was also agreed upon. The agreement includes the transfer of MTU technology related to assembly, testing and painting.

The 12V and 16V 4000 M90 type engines have a rated power of 2,040 and 2,720 kW, respectively, and will be installed in various naval vessels built by GRSE, one of India’s leading shipyards and part of the Indian Ministry of Defense as a Defense Public Sector Unit (PSU).

MTU, a brand of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, has a longstanding relationship with GRSE that spans over three decades following the assembly of MTU Series 538 and 396 engines, also at the Diesel Engine Plant (DEP) in Ranchi. Since 2004, GRSE assembles Series 4000 engines in India from components and parts sourced from MTU. The now agreed assembly is significantly more complex than the work done previously. GRSE’s DEP has already assembled more than 100 MTU engines.

Praveen Mohan, CEO of MTU India, said, “India is one of the most important growth markets for MTU. MTU has demonstrated its commitment to India as a location for business and investment for many years through the Engineering & Research Center and Global Purchasing Office based in Pune as well as earlier license agreements with GRSE. We look forward to making further engines in India.”

The Indian government’s strategy for strengthening the Indian economy – called “Make in India” – is gaining prominence in India for all naval and land defense projects.

Rear Admiral (ret.) V K Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director at GRSE, said, “[The agreement] is an important contribution to our indigenization program in line with the government’s Make in India strategy. We plan to take forward the partnership between GRSE and MTU partnership and to achieve 40 percent indigenous content progressively for MTU 4000 series engines.”