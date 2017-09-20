Enhancing Maritime Security in Peru

A national table-top exercise on maritime security in Lima, Peru (18-19 September) has supported the country to implement the United Nations Security Council resolution 1540 (2004), which imposes binding obligations on all States to adopt legislation to prevent the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, and their means of delivery and establish appropriate domestic controls over related materials to prevent their illicit trafficking.

The Lima exercise focused on the provisions that fall within the scope of International Maritime Organization (IMO) maritime security measures, including SOLAS chapter XI-2 and the International ship and Port Facilities Security (ISPS) Code and the SUA treaties covering the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of maritime navigation.

Participants from different government departments and agencies reviewed a range of evolving scenarios related to maritime security and maritime law enforcement issues and identified opportunities for improvement and the need for better collaboration and sharing of information and procedures between national agencies.

The exercise, conducted by IMO and the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean (UNLIREC), followed a series of similar events in other parts of the Caribbean and Latin America region in recent months. IMO was represented by Javier Yasnikouski and a team of consultants.