Eni Extends BW Offshore's Abo FPSO

Italian oil company Eni has extended its contract for BW Offshore's Abo floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for another year.

The FPSO's owner BW Offshore said Thursday it has signed the extension with Eni's subsidiary Nigerian Agip Exploration.

Under the extension, the FPSO, used for production from the Abo field offshore Nigeria, will remain on the contract until the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, with options until the second quarter of 2023. The FPSO contract was previously extended by one year in January 2020, and another in January 2021.

The FPSO, converted by Keppel from 1976-built single-hull Suezmax tanker Grey Warrior, was previously owned by Prosafe. According to World Energy Reports data, it began producing in 2003.

Spread-moored, the FPSO has the capacity to produce 44,000 barrels a day of oil and has a gas compression capacity of 48.4 mmscfd. The FPSO can store 930,000 barrels of oil.