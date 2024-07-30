Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Enterprise Products Partners LP on Tuesday said it is expanding Texas' Houston Ship Channel export facility in response to continued strong customer demand for natural gas liquids.

The expanded service is expected to begin by the end of 2026, Enterprise said in a press release.

The company is adding refrigeration capacity at its Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal, that will increase propane and butane export capabilities by about 300,000 barrels per day.

The expansion will also increase instantaneous loading rates for propane and butane, while making additional capacity available for propylene exports.





(Reuters - Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)