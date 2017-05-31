Norsepower CEO Scoops Young Entrepreneur Award

Related News

Norway Oil Ministry: No Plan to Cut Output

Norway has no plans to cut its oil output, the country's oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday. "The Ministry has a good…

Managing Oil Spills

International experts have been sharing experiences, new technologies and scientific advancements relating to oil spill response…

DNV GL Releases New Guidelines for Submarine Pipelines

Depending on the interaction between the pipe and soil, submarine pipelines, both exposed and buried, may be subject to severe…

Petrobras Sees Higher Oil Exports as Presalt Fields Develop

Brazilian government-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects higher oil exports this year than initial projections, Guilherme França, executive manager of trade and marketing, said Wednesday.

USV Deployed for 22 Days in South China Sea

A Singapore based designer and manufacturer of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) said one of its vehicles was recently deployed…

Hapag-Lloyd Expects Post-Merger Job Cuts

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd confirmed on Wednesday that it is looking to cut up to 12 percent of its almost 11,000…

Rolls-Royce Launches Energy Management System

Rolls-Royce has launched the next generation of its Energy Management (EM) System. The system will allow customers to reduce energy usage…

Future USS Washington Delivered

The Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Washington (SSN 787), the 14th submarine of the Virginia-class, May 26. Washington…