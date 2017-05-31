Protecting Fiji’s Marine Environment

Fiji will be better able to identify areas of the sea which are at risk and protect them, thanks to a workshop held in Suva, Fiji (30 May – 1 June)

The event raised awareness and improved technical knowledge of Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSAs) among officials and other stakeholders in Fiji who may be involved in preparing to submit PSSA proposals in Fiji to IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee.

IMO’s Edward Kleverlaan highlighted that PSSAs are similar to marine protected areas – essentially areas that need special protection through action by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) because of their significance for recognised ecological, socioeconomic or scientific reasons.

The PSSA scheme fits perfectly within the objective of the Sustainable Development Goal 14, the so-called ‘Ocean Goal’ of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Mr Kleverlaan also added that the event was very timely as Fiji prepares to co-host, with Sweden , the Ocean Conference at the UN General Assembly, where progress towards delivering on the SDG 14 will be made (5-9 June 2017).

Co-organized by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and the Office for the London Convention/Protocol and Ocean Affairs, IMO, the event was attended by more than 30 participants from various Fijian agencies and organizations.