Equinor Starts Operating First Hybrid PSV in Brazilian Waters

The first hybrid Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), which uses batteries and diesel for propulsion, has started operating for Equinor in Brazil.

With the battery bank installed, the PSV is able to operate with hybrid propulsion, switching between the use of electricity and diesel. This is expected to reduce emissions by up to 40% during vessel’s activities.

The PSV will be part of the logistics of the Bacalhau field, in the Santos Basin, where Equinor has a majority stake secured in 2016.

PSVs are responsible for transporting the supplies and equipment necessary for the operation of the assets from the mainland to the offshore units.

The hybrid vessel, in the service of the Norwegian company, is the result of a contract between Equinor and the Brazilian offshore support vessel operator CBO. The partnership also plans to convert a new hybrid PSV in 2024.

Partners in the $8 billion Bacalhau field development are Equinor 40% (operator), ExxonMobil 40%, Petrogal Brasil 20% and Pré-sal Petróleo SA (Government Company, PSA Manager).

It includes 19 subsea wells that will be tied back to an FPSO to be supplied by MODEC. First oil production is planned for 2024.

The field is located 185 km from the coast of the municipality of Ilhabela, in the state of São Paulo, in water depths of 2050 meters.