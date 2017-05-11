Marine Link
Elbit Bags Order to Supply Equipment to Brazil Marine Corps

May 11, 2017

Photo: Elbit Systems Ltd

 Elbit Systems announced that it won a $40 million contract from the Brazilian Marines to supply advanced systems for computerization, electronic warfare, radio, and communications.

 
The contract will be performed over a two-year period.
 
The contract calls for the supply of cutting-edge technologies and operational capabilities, including a variety of Battle Management Systems (BMS) applications, C4I systems for artillery, latest generation of Soldier C4I suit as well as advanced EW capabilities. 
 
The systems will be deployed in fixed and deployed command centers and in vehicles/APCs and dismounted configurations, aiming to significantly enhance Marine Forces' operational effectiveness, and aligning the BMC with the most modern NCW (Network Centric Warfare) concept.
 
Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land & C4I Division, said: "We are proud of this important modernization contract, providing the BMC - an important branch in the Brazilian Armed Forces - with major core systems."
 
Yehuda added: "Elbit Systems is a global leader in the fields of C4ISR, EW, radio and communications, and our systems are based on decades of operational use, combat proven by many customers worldwide. I trust that this unique solution will lead to other projects with the BMC, as well as with other customers."
 
